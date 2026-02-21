403
Lijiang .. Charming Ancient Chinese Town Embraced By Mountains, Heritage
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Safiyah Al-Hajri
BEIJING, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- In southwestern Yunnan, the Old Town of Lijiang, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is surrounded by snowcapped mountains, while waters flow toward Black Dragon Pool, branching into canals that wind through alleys and wooden houses.
Despite Chinaآ's many ancient cities, Lijiang is distinguished by harmony between mountains, water, traditional architecture, and living Naxi culture, making it a unique destination where visitors experience breathtaking nature intertwined with vibrant heritage and history. (end)
