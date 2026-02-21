India, Brazil Sign Agreement On Critical Minerals: Modi
New Delhi, India: India and Brazil signed an agreement on critical minerals and rare earths on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after talks in New Delhi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The agreement "is a major step towards building resilient supply chains", Modi said.
