Public Relations Agency Hull Matchpush Unveils Data-Driven PR Service

MatchPush, a Hull-based digital marketing specialist, has announced a major push into full-service public relations, positioning itself as a performance-focused Public Relations Agency Hull businesses can rely on for measurable results. Building on more than a decade of experience helping local companies grow online, the agency is combining media outreach, SEO and content marketing into integrated PR campaigns designed to generate both headlines and high-intent web traffic.

MatchPush, headquartered in Hull, East Yorkshire, is rolling out a new data-driven PR and visibility programme that aims to double the value of every pound local businesses invest in communications. The initiative is built on a simple ranking and reporting system that MatchPush has refined since 2015 to bring more leads and customers to small and medium-sized enterprises.

As a specialist Public Relations Agency Hull companies can access on flexible terms, MatchPush focuses on clear reporting and transparent performance guarantees for its campaigns. The agency's approach is designed for owners and directors who want powerful PR without unnecessary complexity, jargon or inflated retainers.

Services and approach

MatchPush's new service blends traditional and digital PR to boost brand awareness, reputation and search visibility in one joined-up strategy. Core elements include:

PR strategy and messaging aligned with business goals, target audiences and search intent.

Press releases, news stories and thought-leadership content written to rank for“Public Relations Agency Hull” and related local keywords.

Simple ranking reports that show how coverage, backlinks and on-page optimisation translate into enquiries and sales.

Campaigns tailored for Hull and East Yorkshire businesses across sectors such as professional services, trades, retail and hospitality.

By combining media coverage with on-site SEO and link-building, the agency aims to help clients win more local searches, including high-intent queries for public relations support in Hull.

Guarantee and results focus

MatchPush has a long track record of supporting local businesses since first launching its digital services in 2006. The company's simple ranking system has been tested through trial campaigns across Hull and East Yorkshire, generating strong results and repeat work from satisfied clients.

In a move that underlines its performance-first positioning as a Public Relations Agency Hull businesses can trust, MatchPush backs its work with a clear value promise on select campaigns. The agency aims for every client to see at least double the value of their investment reflected in increased leads, visibility and long-term brand equity.

About MatchPush

MatchPush is a Hull-based digital marketing and public relations agency dedicated to helping local businesses compete and grow online. Located at 29 Loveridge Avenue, Hull, HU5 4DZ, the company provides PR, SEO, web design and online marketing services built around simple reporting and measurable outcomes.

For more information about working with a results-driven Public Relations Agency Hull businesses can partner with for both media and search visibility, visit