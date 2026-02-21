Russian Troops Injure Four Residents Of Donetsk Region
“On February 20, Russians wounded four residents of the Donetsk region,” Filashkin wrote.
It is noted that the total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region (4,056 dead and 8,917 wounded) is provided without taking into account the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.Read also: War update: 175 clashes of front line, fiercest battles are in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops wounded two residents of the Donetsk region on February 18.
Illustrative photo
