Russian Troops Injure Four Residents Of Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram.

“On February 20, Russians wounded four residents of the Donetsk region,” Filashkin wrote.

It is noted that the total number of Russian victims in the Donetsk region (4,056 dead and 8,917 wounded) is provided without taking into account the temporarily occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops wounded two residents of the Donetsk region on February 18.

