Minister Okello Meets Cuba's Chargé D'affaires A.I., Decries Universal Coercive Measures

On February 20 th 2026, H.E. Juan Humberto Magas Pino, Charge D'Affaires a.i. of Cuba paid a courtesy call to Hon. Okello Henry Oryem, MSFA/ IA. The two discussed issues pertaining to the Non-Aligned Movement as well as the historical relationship between Cuba and Africa.

Amb. Pino emphasized Cuba's continued support for African independence and the end of colonialism. He recounted Cuba's support for South Africa's independence. Recalling the 2024 Kampala Summit Declaration and by extension UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/80/209 on Human Rights and Unilateral Coercive Measures, tabled by the NAM group and adopted by 122 countries in December 2025, Hon. Oryem reiterated the importance of African solidarity with Cuba, especially in light of the US blockade.

Hon. Oryem reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to Cuba, highlighting the special relationship between the two countries.“We stand in solidarity with nations like Cuba and peoples subjected to unilateral coercive measures, particularly those from our Movement,” said Okello.

