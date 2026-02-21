USS Gerald R. Ford Enters Mediterranean: A Look At US Military Assets In Region

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 9:46 AM



The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier entered the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, further boosting American firepower in a region that has seen a massive military buildup ahead of potential strikes against Iran.

Below, AFP examines key US military assets deployed in or near the Middle East.

Ships

Washington currently has 13 warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier - the USS Abraham Lincoln - nine destroyers and three littoral combat ships, a US official said.

The Ford - the world's largest carrier - was seen transiting the Strait of Gibraltar toward the Mediterranean in a photo taken on Friday.

It is accompanied by three destroyers and, when in position, will bring the total number of US warships in the Middle East to 17.

Both carriers are crewed by thousands of sailors and have air wings comprised of dozens of warplanes. It is rare to have two of the massive warships in the Middle East at the same time.

Aircraft

In addition to the aircraft on the carriers, the United States has sent dozens of other warplanes to the Middle East, according to open-source intelligence accounts on X, flight-tracking website Flightradar24 and media reports.

These include F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets, F-15 and F-16 warplanes, and the KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft that are needed to sustain their operations.

Air defences

The United States has also reportedly boosted its land-based air defences in the Middle East, while the numerous guided-missile destroyers in the region provide air defence capabilities at sea.

US forces on bases

While ground forces are not expected to take part in offensive action against Iran, the United States has tens of thousands of military personnel on bases in the Middle East that are potentially vulnerable to a counterattack.

Tehran launched missiles at a US base in Qatar after Washington struck three Iranian nuclear sites in June 2025, but they were shot down by air defences.



