How Lulwa Al-Marri Turned Ironman Into A Movement For Arab Women

First Qatari woman to finish the Ironman challenge, Lulwa Al-Marri reflects on endurance, identity and inspiring Arab women globally across the worldAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Completing a full Ironman remains one of the greatest ambitions for elite athletes. The famed series of long-distance endurance races requires athletes to complete a 3.6km swim, a 182.5km bike ride, and a 42km full marathon - all in a single day.

Now imagine an Arab woman going toe-to-toe with the world's best in an event as gruelling as the Ironman.

Lulwa Al-Marri did that - and more. Al-Marri not only became the first Qatari female athlete to complete a full Ironman, but she also emerged as a powerful source of inspiration for Arab women who aspire to leave their mark on the global sporting stage.

On August 29 this year, Al-Marri will celebrate the fifth anniversary of her Ironman milestone, which she achieved in Hamburg.

Yet Al-Marri cannot be pigeonholed as merely an Ironman star. An athlete with a mixed heritage - her mother is from Thailand - she is also a mountaineer, sports presenter and healthcare professional.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, Al-Marri opened up about how she became a symbol of pride in Qatari sport.

Q. Can you tell us where you were born?

I was born in Thailand and then later moved to Doha, Qatar to be closer to my father's side of the family. I'm incredibly lucky to be born into two cultures, my Qatari side from my father and my Thai side from my mother.

Q. How did sports attract you?

My journey into sports wasn't a single moment, it was a gradual pull. I've always been fascinated by movement, strength and the idea of pushing human limits. As a young girl, I loved being active, but the real spark came when I discovered endurance sports later in life: discipline, strategy and mental resilience. Sports quickly became not just something I did, but something I lived. Today, as a New Balance ambassador, I'm grateful to channel that passion into a purpose and use my journey to help open doors for more women across the region.

Q. At what age did you take it seriously?

I started taking sports seriously in my early twenties. What began as a hobby transformed into a lifestyle when I realised how much joy and fulfilment it brought me. Once I entered the world of running, triathlons, cycling and mountaineering challenges, there was no turning back.

Q. Who trains you? Do you travel abroad for training?

I work closely with professional coaches, including running, cycling and endurance specialists who structure my training with science and precision. I'm very lucky to be supported by medical experts in sports medicine from the Korean Medical Centre in Lusail (Qatar). For sports science in running, I have an amazing team at New Balance who bring cutting-edge insights and a runner-first approach to everything we do. Depending on the season and the event I'm preparing for, I also travel abroad to train, especially for cycling and altitude adaptation. Europe and Asia have been frequent bases for training camps, and each trip exposes me to new techniques, coaches and competitive environments.

Q. You are the first Qatari woman to complete a full Ironman challenge. What does it mean to you to achieve something so remarkable for your country?

Becoming the first Qatari woman to complete a full Ironman is one of the greatest honours of my life. It wasn't just a personal victory; it was a moment for every Qatari woman who dreams of redefining what is possible. Representing my country on such a global stage and showing that Qatari women can compete in the world's toughest endurance events fills me with immense pride. I hope it inspires future generations to pursue extraordinary goals.

Q. Yours is a pretty unique profile - triathlete, mountaineer and presenter. Can you tell us more about these different roles and what inspired you to be such a dynamic person?

For me, life is about expanding your horizons. Running teaches discipline, triathlon/cycling teaches strategy and stamina, and mountaineering teaches humility before nature. Each challenge gives me a different kind of strength. I am also a presenter which allows me to communicate and connect, to share stories, celebrate athletes, and be part of the sporting world in a completely different way. I don't see these roles as separate; they all reflect my passion for movement, exploration and storytelling. I'm inspired by the belief that we don't have to limit ourselves to one path; we can be many things at once.

Q. Tell us more about your life as a presenter. Are you a sports presenter? What do you love about this job?

It's part-time, I'm actually a medical lab technician for Hamad Medical Corporation. As a Sports Presenter, I love being able to share the excitement of major sporting events with audiences in Qatar and beyond. Presenting allows me to bring my own experience as an athlete into the conversation, since I understand the mindset, the preparation, the nerves, and the triumphs. What I enjoy most is celebrating athletes' journeys. Every competition has a story behind it and being able to bring that story to life is something I find truly fulfilling.

Q. Did you also cover the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar as a presenter...

I wasn't, but I had the privilege of being a fan during the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. It was an unforgettable experience: the energy, the diversity of fans, the atmosphere across the country. To witness Qatar hosting such a historic event and to play a small part in sharing that moment with the world was incredibly special. It felt like the culmination of years of national effort, pride and unity.

Q. As a Qatari national, how happy were you to see the West change its perceptions about Qatar after the fans arrived from all over the world? The fans were simply blown away by the hospitality and the level of organisation during the global showpiece...

It meant a great deal to see visitors experience Qatar for themselves. Many fans left with a deep appreciation for our culture, hospitality and the level of organisation delivered during the World Cup. Seeing perceptions shift through firsthand experience was powerful. It reinforces the importance of opening our doors, welcoming the world and letting people create their own stories about Qatar.

Q. Is Qatari sporting legend Nasser Al-Attiyah - the six-time Dakar Rally champion and an Olympic bronze medallist in shooting - an inspiration for you?

Absolutely. Nasser Al-Attiyah is a true icon, not just for Qatar, but for the entire region and the world. His versatility, from rally racing to Olympic shooting is extraordinary. His resilience and longevity in sports show what is possible with passion and persistence. He has paved the way for many of us to dream bigger.

Q. Do you also have Olympic dreams?

Yes, the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, and it would be an honour to compete at that level. Whether in cycling or another discipline, the dream of representing Qatar on the Olympic stage is something that continues to motivate and inspire me.



