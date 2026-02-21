Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Iran Nuclear Programme After US-Iran Talks

2026-02-21 04:12:23
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed developments surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, including the outcomes of the recent US-Iran indirect talks in Geneva.

Russia's TASS reported that Lavrov and Araghchi spoke by telephone to review recent developments.

“The foreign ministers exchanged views on current developments related to Iran's nuclear activities, taking into account the results of the US-Iranian indirect negotiations held in Geneva,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated on its Telegram channel.

“The Russian side reaffirmed its support for the diplomatic process aimed at achieving fair political and diplomatic solutions, respecting Iran's legitimate rights in accordance with the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry also confirmed the conversation in a separate statement, noting that the two sides discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The statement added that the second round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, concluded last Thursday night in Geneva, Switzerland.

Following the talks, Araghchi said Tehran and Washington had reached a shared understanding on the“main guiding principles” during the second round of nuclear negotiations, but stressed that further efforts would be required to achieve a final outcome.

