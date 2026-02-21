Trump Imposes New 10Pc Global Tariffs After Supreme Court Decision

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders imposing a temporary 10 percent tariff on all imports from the country's trading partners for 150 days, after the Supreme Court declared part of his previous tariff regime unlawful, media reports said on Saturday.

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down Trump's earlier tariffs, ruling that the sweeping duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act exceeded his authority and were illegal.

Trump signed the executive orders late on Friday to introduce the new tariffs from Tuesday under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The move partially replaces tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent that had been imposed under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act and were invalidated by the top court, Reuters reported. It added that the administration would also end the collection of the now-prohibited duties.

At the same time, the US administration has launched fresh investigations under Sections 301 (relating to unfair trade practices) and 232 (concerning national security) to pave the way for reinstating or increasing tariffs. Officials said these processes could result in higher duties in the future.

The orders maintain existing exemptions for aerospace products, passenger cars and certain light trucks, goods from Mexico and Canada that comply with the US–Mexico–Canada trade agreement, pharmaceuticals, and certain critical minerals and agricultural products.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the new 10 per cent duties, together with potentially higher tariffs under Sections 301 and 232, would result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026.

He added that reimbursing approximately $175 billion in tariff revenues collected over the past year would likely involve lengthy legal proceedings and could take years to resolve.

Legal experts said the use of Section 122 allows the president to impose tariffs for a limited period without undergoing lengthy investigative procedures, but extending them beyond 150 days would require congressional approval.

