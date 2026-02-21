Viola Davis Bringing Afro-Fantasy Graphic Novel 'The Untamed' To Screen

Viola Davis to Produce Afro-Fantasy Adaptation

In a major move for fantasy storytelling on screen, Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis is set to produce a feature adaptation of the Afro-fantasy graphic novel 'The Untamed: A Sinner's Prayer', bringing the indie franchise to the big screen. Davis and her partner Julius Tennon, under their banner JuVee Productions, are developing the project alongside Homeworld Entertainment and Stranger Comics, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The adaptation will be based on the revenge fantasy series created by Sebastian A. Jones, who will outline the script and direct the film. Producers on the project include Davis, Tennon, Simon Swart, Andrew Cosby and Jones.

A Tale of Vengeance and Redemption

Set in the fantasy realm of Asunda, The Untamed follows a mysterious figure known as The Stranger, who returns to the lawless town of Oasis under a grim pact. He has seven days to claim the souls of those responsible for the murder of his wife and child, or face dire consequences. His path shifts when he encounters a young orphan named Niobe, potentially transforming his mission of vengeance into one of redemption, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The World of Asunda

The Asunda universe blends Medieval European and African historical influences, drawing inspiration from the works of JRR Tolkien. As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, Jones described the project as "a poetic and cinematic drama wrapped up in a badass vengeance tale," evoking the mood of a Spaghetti Western or a Kurosawa epic set in a sweeping fantasy landscape.

Davis's Full-Circle Moment

The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for Davis, who penned the foreword to Jones' 2017 graphic novel 'Niobe: She is Life'. The actor, known for playing Amanda Waller in DC titles such as 'The Suicide Squad' and 'Peacemaker,' last starred in Amazon MGM's action feature G20, which she also produced with Tennon.

About the Production Partners

Homeworld Entertainment, founded by Swart and Cosby along with Mike Ikeda, Tai Truesdell and Nick Rathod, focuses on developing global intellectual property across anime, manga, film and television. (ANI)

