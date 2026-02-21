FM Conveys King's Greetings To Venezuelan Acting President

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 21 (Petra) – Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodr?guez received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi Friday afternoon, Venezuelan time.During the meeting, Safadi conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah II's greetings to Rodr?guez, voicing His Majesty's keenness to develop Jordanian-Venezuelan relations.The Venezuelan acting president sent her greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II, emphasizing Venezuela's interest in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields.The two sides discussed opportunities to increase cooperation in numerous economic sectors, as well as several regional and international issues of common interest.Upon his arrival in Venezuela, Safadi met with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Hill and held extensive talks with him on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in several vital sectors, including energy, oil and gas, tourism, culture, trade, and investment, which will positively impact both friendly nations.The two ministers also went over a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, stressing the importance of concerted efforts to promote regional and international security and stability.Additionally, Safadi and Hill agreed to develop a "clear" roadmap outlining available and promising sectors for economic cooperation, as well as ways to collaborate within them.According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the duo agreed to expedite signing of bilateral necessary cooperation agreements to develop relations in various fields.The two ministers also agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual political consultations, paving the way for holding regular meetings to strengthen bonds of friendship and cooperation between Jordan and Venezuela.The two countries had previously signed a MoU for cooperation in the tourism sector and for visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic passports.