Jordan's Olive Oil Production Decline In 2025 Requires Future Proactive Plan: Experts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Feb. 21 (Petra) - Experts stated the sharp decline in Jordan's olive oil production during the 2025 season can be explained by a combination of two main factors: Traditional phenomenon of alternating harvest and the increasingly complex impacts of climate change.In statements to "(Petra," these pundits said the sector's performance this year requires development of a proactive plan for the next season, taking into account majority of olive trees in Jordan are rain-fed, which makes them "more vulnerable to climate fluctuations."The commentators said investment in supplemental irrigation and using modern harvesting technologies can reduce losses, which can reach "significant" levels, which would boost supply in the local market and improve efficiency of the value chain.According to results of the 2025 Olive Oil Survey in Jordan, issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), the olive oil sector recorded a "significant" drop in 2025, with total production reaching 16,342 tons, marking the lowest level since the 2009 season.This output represents a 34.4% decrease, compared to the average production during the period (2012–2024), which was 24,923 tons, marking a 54.4% drop, compared to the 2024 season, when production reached 35,828 tons, the DoS figures revealed.The quantity of olives used for pressing also went down to 84,154 tons this season, compared to 184,903 tons last season, an average of 127,746 tons during the same period, which reflects a simultaneous decline in both the crop size and production.The results also showed production was geographically concentrated in the Kingdom's northern governorates, as the presses of Irbid governorate led with an output of about 5,500 tons, followed by Ajloun governorate with about 3,300 tons.Meanwhile, the survey showed Aqaba governorate recorded the lowest production at about 52 tons, indicating the production gap between the north and the south.