Kuwait Oil Price Up 53 Cents To USD 69.07 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose up 53 cents to USD 69.07 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 68.54 pb the previous day, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
In global markets, Brent crude futures increased 10 cents to USD 71.76 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude went down four cents to USD 66.39 pb. (end)
