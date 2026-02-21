403
Russia Signals Peace Treaty with Japan Unlikely Without Improved Ties
(MENAFN) The Kremlin stated on Friday that a formal peace treaty with Japan is "unlikely" unless the framework of ties between Moscow and Tokyo is altered.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that relations between the two nations have been “reduced to zero” and that no meaningful dialogue is currently taking place.
“Discussing a peace treaty without dialogue is impossible,” Peskov said, adding that Moscow has consistently supported bilateral discussions but that these were “interrupted at Tokyo's initiative,” with Japan maintaining an “unfriendly” stance toward Russia.
“Under these circumstances, it is unlikely that any agreements can be reached without changing the modalities of our relations,” he added.
The countries continue to dispute the status of the four southernmost Kuril Islands—Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan, and the Habomai islets—controlled by Russia but claimed by Japan as the Northern Territories. This territorial disagreement has prevented a peace treaty since World War II and has been further strained by Tokyo’s sanctions against Moscow over the Russia-Ukraine war.
