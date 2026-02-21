'He Came Back Too Early, It's A Good Lesson': Guardiola On Rodri's Return From Injury

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Pep Guardiola admitted that Rodri might have returned from injury sooner than ideal, yet believes the midfielder is slowly regaining his form.

The Spain international sustained a knee ligament injury in September 2024, a year following his Ballon d'Or award, and returned to play in May. Since then, Rodri has struggled to regain the level of influence he had at Manchester City.

Additionally, he missed part of this season due to a hamstring injury, which further affected his recovery and consistency. Guardiola stays hopeful, believing Rodri is on track to return to his best form.

“He came back too early. Our desire to get him back, him especially, he came back early, that's why it was longer. It's a good lesson,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“Human beings have a time for recovery. There are players who can recover earlier, like Bernardo (Silva) for example or Phil (Foden), and other ones need more time. Still it's not his best but every time his mood and his training and his playing (is improving). He's a special player,” he added.

The 29-year-old Spaniard's contract expires next summer, and when asked if he wanted him to stay, Guardiola replied,“I would love (that) desperately. Rodri is Rodri. As much age as he has, more wiser, more understanding of the game. There are players that are defined on the big stages, in the difficulties, and Rodri's one of them, like Bernie, like Rúben (Dias), like many of them that I had in the past. You cannot achieve what we achieved if you don't have huge personalities.”

Rodri is expected to participate in Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle, with City awaiting the Football Association's decision on charges following his comments after the draw with Tottenham earlier this month.

The Newcastle match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (1:30 a.m. IST on Feb 22), allowing the Magpies extra time to recover after their extensive journey to play Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday. Guardiola, a consistent critic of the busy fixture schedule faced by clubs, hopes this will establish a precedent.

“Big compliment for the Premier League to put the game to 8 p.m. and not 3 p.m. after this trip. It was a long one, come back late, and after one day you have to travel again. Now they can travel tomorrow, it's a big difference. At the end, the Premier League think about the Premier League team, what they need. Hopefully the experience can be provided for the future for all the teams in England that play in Europe to have a proper rest to be ready,” he stated.

Newcastle are currently in 10th place and have not won in their last 12 visits to the Etihad. However, Guardiola anticipates a tough challenge, drawing from the insights gained midweek.

“I saw the last game against Qarabag in the Champions League and it was exceptional. It was 5-0 at half-time, it could have been nine. The rhythm and the intensity and the pace they are playing is the Newcastle I remember when they started this project. Every team can drop points to everyone. It happened to all the teams,” he mentioned.