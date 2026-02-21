403
Two US Lawmakers Push Back Against Iran War Powers Measure
(MENAFN) Two US representatives spoke out Friday against a proposed war powers resolution, arguing that it could limit the country’s ability to respond effectively to threats from Iran.
"So long as ‘Death to America’ remains the rallying cry of the Iranian regime, Iran will remain a persistent and serious threat to our men and women in uniform, our allies, and global stability," said Josh Gottheimer and Mike Lawler in a joint statement.
The lawmakers voiced opposition to the Massie-Khanna War Powers Resolution, which seeks to prevent the use of military force against Iran without congressional approval. The resolution was introduced by Congressmen Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna.
Gottheimer and Lawler stressed that congressional oversight and debate remain “absolutely vital” but warned that the resolution could curtail the flexibility needed to address evolving threats, potentially signaling weakness at a critical moment.
"It is also essential that the appropriate committees are fully and promptly briefed. Congress must not limit our ability to protect Americans and our allies," they added, emphasizing the need for lawmakers to be informed of any planned military actions in line with the War Powers Act.
