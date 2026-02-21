US Stock Indexes Close Higher
New York: Major indexes on Wall Street closed higher at the end of the trading session. The S&P 500 index rose by 48.41 points, or 0.71 percent, to 6,910.30 points.
The Nasdaq Composite gained about 207.14 points, or 0.91 percent, to 22,889.87 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 233.01 points, or 0.47 percent, to 49,628.56 points
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment