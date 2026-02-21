US Stock Indexes Close Higher

New York: Major indexes on Wall Street closed higher at the end of the trading session. The S&P 500 index rose by 48.41 points, or 0.71 percent, to 6,910.30 points.

The Nasdaq Composite gained about 207.14 points, or 0.91 percent, to 22,889.87 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 233.01 points, or 0.47 percent, to 49,628.56 points