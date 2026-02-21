Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stock Indexes Close Higher

US Stock Indexes Close Higher


2026-02-21 02:05:15
New York: Major indexes on Wall Street closed higher at the end of the trading session. The S&P 500 index rose by 48.41 points, or 0.71 percent, to 6,910.30 points.

The Nasdaq Composite gained about 207.14 points, or 0.91 percent, to 22,889.87 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 233.01 points, or 0.47 percent, to 49,628.56 points

