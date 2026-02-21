Meteorology Department Forecasts Moderate To Cold Temperature

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA / The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Department of Meteorology says the weather inshore until 6pm today, Saturday, 21 February will be hazy to misty in some areas across the country.

In its daily weather report, the Department noted that moderate temperatures will be observed during the day and cold by night.

The lowest temperature recorded today was 12°C in Al Ghuwayriyah. Al Karanah, and Sealine while the capital Doha recorded 18°C

The report added that offshore weather will be hazy at times while the wind inshore will be northwesterly at 7 to 17 knots. Wind offshore will be northwesterly at 5 to 15 knots.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 9 km/ 3 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 to 9km.