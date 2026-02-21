Reliance Jio's Rs 365 Plan With Data, Calls And Hotstar - Check Full Details

Jio New Plan: Jio has quietly launched a new plan for its customers' convenience. Here's the info on its price, validity, and all the extra benefits.

There's good news for Jio SIM users. Jio has quietly released a new plan as part of its Value Rewards. Jio has priced its new plan at Rs. 365. Users get data, calls, SMS, and talk time.

Jio is a leader in offering more benefits for a low price. The new plan offers 30 days of validity for Rs. 365. Also, customers will get unlimited voice calling facility.

If you get the Rs. 365 recharge plan, you get 25GB of data for the month, plus 100 free SMS. So for 30 days, you get 25GB data, 100 SMS, and unlimited calls. Plus, talk time worth Rs. 7.47.

Not just SMS and calls, the company is also offering extra benefits. As a special offer, the company is giving three months of JioHotstar Mobile and TV access. You can get access on both.

50GB of data will be available under JioAI Cloud. You will be able to store 50GB of data in cloud storage. The company is also offering the Google Gemini Pro plan.

The Google Gemini plan, worth Rs. 35,100, is available to customers for free. However, it needs to be activated. Keep in mind that you must be over 18 years old to use this plan.

The company has added this plan to its Value list. But it can't be called a cheap plan. For Rs. 365, the validity is only 30 days. This plan is best for those who need data, calls, and SMS for 30 days.