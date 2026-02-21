Mohnish Bahl Remembers Mother Nutan On 35Th Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) On her 35th death anniversary on Saturday, actor Mohnish Bahl remembered his mother, legendary actress Nutan and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

Mohnish took to Instagram, where he shared a monochrome picture of Nutan, who, was noted for her naturalistic acting in parts of conflicted women often deemed unconventional.

For the caption, he simply dropped red hearts and a folded hand emoji.

In a career spanning four decades and a filmography of almost 100 films, ranging from urban romances to socio-realist dramas, Nutan made her debut at the age of 14 in the 1950 film Hamari Beti, directed by her mother.

She was known for her work in films such as Sujata, Bandini, Milan, Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Anari, Chhalia, Tere Ghar Ke Saamne, Khandan, Saraswatichandra, Anuraag, and Saudagar, to name a few.

Nutan was last seen in the film Insaniyat in 1994 in which she appeared posthumously. The legendary star was married to naval Lieutenant-Commander Rajnish Bahl from 1959 until her death from breast cancer in 1991.

Talking about her son, Mohnish debuted with the film Bekarar in a supporting role opposite Padmini Kolhapure and Sanjay Dutt. He was then seen in Teri Bahon Mein, a remake of The Blue Lagoon with Ayesha Dutt, wife of Jackie Shroff.

His only commercial success in a leading role was Purana Mandir. He was then seen in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Hum Saath-Saath Hain are considered landmark films that transformed He has starred in over 100 films.

Mohnish's daughter, Pranutan Bahl, made her acting debut with Notebook in 2019. She has since starred in Helmet and Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani.