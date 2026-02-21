Trump To Visit China Next Month Amid Tensions Over U.S. Trade Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing from March 31 to April 2, Reuters reported on Saturday, amid a high-stakes visit expected to focus on extending a trade truce and easing tensions in the global economy.

The trip comes just after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down several of Trump's global tariffs, including 20% on Chinese imports imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, ruling that he overstepped his authority, creating fresh uncertainty in U.S.-China relations.

Trump said he plans to impose a new 10% global tariff for 150 days, though other duties on Chinese goods, including Section 301 and Section 232 tariffs, remain in place. The administration has cited trade imbalances and national security concerns as justification for these measures.

The China visit will be Trump's first since 2017 and is seen as crucial for both leaders to discuss lingering trade issues, Taiwan tensions, and U.S. arms sales, while seeking to prevent escalation amid geopolitical friction.

Trump's trade war with China, launched during his second term in January 2025, strained relations with Beijing and other trading partners, prompting economic analysts to note that broad tariffs sometimes insulated China rather than pressuring it to reform.

Recently, China and the U.S. reached partial agreements on a trade truce, including halting new tariff hikes and Beijing's crackdown on illicit fentanyl trade. China has also agreed to boost soybean purchases, supporting U.S. farmers ahead of domestic elections.

Trump's China visit, against the backdrop of the Supreme Court tariff ruling, will test diplomatic and economic strategies, with potential global implications for trade stability and geopolitical balance.