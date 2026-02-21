Zelensky Rejects Withdrawal From Donetsk As Russia Demands Full Donbas Control

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reaffirmed that Kyiv will not withdraw from the government-controlled areas of the Donetsk region, describing the territory as a critical defensive line for the country. In an interview with Japan's Kyodo News, he stated that despite ongoing negotiations with Moscow, Russia continues to demand the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from all of Donbas.

Zelensky also warned that Russia's full-scale invasion has deepened military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. According to him, approximately 10,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia, where they are gaining experience in modern hybrid warfare, including counter-drone operations. He noted that North Korean personnel were present during fighting in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces temporarily gained control of parts of the territory.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the growing security risks posed by this cooperation, suggesting that North Korea's access to advanced military knowledge could eventually threaten Japan's security environment.

Zelensky underscored Ukraine's urgent need for additional air-defense systems, pointing to Japan's production of Patriot systems under U.S. license. He noted that Japanese-made systems had previously been sent to the United States after Washington transferred equipment to Ukraine.

Japan recently relaxed its long-standing restrictions on arms exports, allowing the shipment of non-lethal military supplies. Ukraine has already received items such as body armor and trucks, while Tokyo is considering easing further constraints, potentially including certain defense equipment.

Zelensky stressed that air-defense systems are intended solely to intercept Russian missile and drone attacks, not for offensive use.

In return, Ukraine could provide Japan with maritime drone technology, which has proven effective in limiting Russian naval activity in the Black Sea.

In earlier remarks to Piers Morgan, Zelensky reiterated that Donbas cannot be surrendered, framing the issue as central to Ukraine's sovereignty, values, and security doctrine.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Moscow holds the upper hand and is prepared to continue fighting for Donbas for up to two more years if necessary.

Zelensky also dismissed reports in Russian media suggesting Moscow is seeking international recognition of occupied Ukrainian territories, calling such scenarios unrealistic.