Ultrasound Machine Stolen From Mansehra DHQ Hospital CCTV Leads To Arrests

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

An ultrasound machine worth hundreds of thousands of rupees has been stolen from the Radiology Department of the DHQ Hospital in Mansehra.

According to the spokesperson for King Abdullah Hospital, unidentified individuals broke the locks of the Radiology Department and stole the machine, which is estimated to be worth around Rs400,000.

Police said that with the help of CCTV footage, they have taken into custody a person who transported the suspect on a motorcycle, as well as a hospital sweeper on charges of facilitation.

Photographs of the main suspect have been circulated to all police stations.

According to the police, a reward has also been announced for anyone providing information, while security staff who were on duty are also being questioned.