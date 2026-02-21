Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Arrested For Posting Video Offending Religious Sanctity Of Ramadan-PSD


2026-02-21 01:02:24
Amman, Feb. 21 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the arrest of a man, who posted a video on social media that deliberately offended religious sentiments and violated sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.
In its statement Saturday, the PSD's media spokesperson stated investigations led to identifying and arresting the suspect, adding that the necessary legal measures will be taken against him, in accordance with the law.

Jordan News Agency

