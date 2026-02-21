Amy Jackson Shares A Picture-Perfect Kiss With Ed Westwick

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Amy Jackson shared a glimpse of her romantic evening with husband, English star Ed Westwick, as she shared a picture-perfect kiss from their dinner date.

Amy took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with Westwick, where the two looked deeply in love while enjoying an intimate night.

The image featured the couple sharing a romantic kiss. Amy, dressed in a sleek black outfit with her hair neatly pulled back, leans in as Westwick, wearing a black T-shirt, holds her close across the table. A plated gourmet meal and wine glasses can be seen kept on the table.

Amy chose to keep it simple by letting the picture speak for itself and hence omitted adding a caption.

The couple were also joined by their toddler son, Oscar, as the actress had earlier shared a glimpse of him. In the image, Oscar's mouth was smeared with ice cream, and his two tiny teeth were visible.

She captioned it:“Oscar's having a lovely time.”

Amy began dating English actor Ed Westwick in 2022. In 2024, they announced that they had gotten engaged in Gstaad, and got married in August of that year in Campania. In October the same year, she announced she was pregnant with her second child and first with Westwick. In March 2025, they revealed that their son, Oscar Alexander, had been born.

Amy predominantly works in Tamil films in addition to few Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and English films. Her most notable roles include Amy Wilkinson in Madrasapattinam, Sarah in Singh Is Bliing, Annie in Theri and Nila in 2.0.

She made her Hindi debut in Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012, and Telugu debut in Yevadu in 2014. She made her American debut as Imra Ardeen / Saturn Girl in the television series Supergirl, and her British debut as Nimisha in Boogie Man.

Amy was last seen in Crakk, an extreme sports action film directed by Aditya Datt. It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Jamie Lever, Pooja Sawant, Ankit Mohan, and Rukmini Maitra.