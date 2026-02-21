Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Fund Unveils New Auction For Commercial Bank Deposits

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund has announced an auction for placing funds on deposit in commercial banks in Kyrgyz som and US dollars, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange.

The fund plans to offer 150 million soms (approximately $1.72 million) in two separate lots, with 100 million soms (around $1.14 million) available for a nine-month term and 50 million soms (approximately $571,700) for a 12-month term. The initial interest rate for both lots is set at 11% per annum.

Additionally, in U.S. dollars, the fund is putting forward $3 million, divided into three lots of $1 million each, with a 12-month maturity and an interest rate of 4% per annum. Meanwhile, these auctions aim to efficiently manage liquidity and enhance transparency

The deadline for confirming the auction results is set for February 19, 2026.