Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Fund Unveils New Auction For Commercial Bank Deposits
The fund plans to offer 150 million soms (approximately $1.72 million) in two separate lots, with 100 million soms (around $1.14 million) available for a nine-month term and 50 million soms (approximately $571,700) for a 12-month term. The initial interest rate for both lots is set at 11% per annum.
Additionally, in U.S. dollars, the fund is putting forward $3 million, divided into three lots of $1 million each, with a 12-month maturity and an interest rate of 4% per annum. Meanwhile, these auctions aim to efficiently manage liquidity and enhance transparency
The deadline for confirming the auction results is set for February 19, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment