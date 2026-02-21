Nauseda Strips Former Ukrainian Education Minister Tabachnyk Of Lithuanian Award Over Collaboration With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Delfi.

According to the international online publication, Nauseda also ordered Tabachnyk to return the order and the award documents to the Chancellor of State Orders of Lithuania.

The report notes that Tabachnyk has disgraced his status as a recipient.

The former Ukrainian education minister received the Lithuanian state award in 1996, when Algirdas Mykolas Brazauskas was president. At the time, Tabachnyk was honored as the former head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration for contributions to developing intergovernmental relations between Lithuania and Ukraine.

"Currently, he is a citizen of Russia, which is conducting military aggression against Ukraine. On March 20, 2024, the Vinnytsia City Court found D. Tabachnyk guilty in absentia of collaborating with Russia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Lithuanian presidential administration stated.

They added that on November 22, 2024, by decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Tabachnyk was stripped of Ukrainian state awards.

As previously reported, in February 2025, President Nauseda also revoked a state award of Lithuania from former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov.

Photo: Elta