U.S. Congress May Vote Next Week On Blocking Trump's Iran Strikes

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Reuters reported on Friday that U.S. lawmakers could vote as soon as next week on a measure to prevent President Donald Trump from ordering military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Members of Congress, including Democrats and a few Republicans, have repeatedly attempted to pass resolutions limiting the president's ability to launch attacks on foreign governments, but previous efforts have failed.

Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress holds the authority to declare war, while the president may only authorize limited military action for national security reasons. Reuters reported last week that U.S. forces are preparing for the possibility of prolonged operations if diplomatic efforts with Iran collapse.

Senators Tim Kaine, a Democrat, and Rand Paul, a Republican, filed a resolution to block hostilities unless explicitly authorized by Congress. House members, including Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, plan a similar vote next week, stressing that Trump cannot legally strike Iran without legislative approval.

Trump's Republican Party holds slim majorities in both the Senate and House, previously blocking resolutions that would limit presidential powers on military action.

Tensions with Iran have escalated recently, with U.S. military assets moving toward the region amid ongoing diplomatic negotiations aimed at preventing conflict.

Some lawmakers argue that restricting Trump's authority is necessary to ensure Congress fulfills its constitutional role, while others claim national security decisions should remain with the president.

Congress may soon decide whether to curb presidential powers over military strikes, a critical test of the balance between executive authority and legislative oversight regarding Iran.