Nivin Pauly Thanks Suriya, Jyothika For Their Loving Gesture!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has now penned a note of gratitude to both Suriya and his wife Jyothika for sending him a gift hamper accompanied by a warm, congratulatory message for the success of his recently-released film 'Sarvam Maya'.

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of the gift and the message that Suriya and Jyothika had sent, Nivin Pauly wrote, "Such a loving gesture from you both...Thankyou so much @Suriya_offl sir and #Jyotika ma'am."

It may be recalled that Suriya and Jyothika had sent similar gifts to some other members of the film's unit including actress Riya Shibu, whose performance in director Akhil Sathyan's blockbuster film had come in for a lot of critical acclaim.

In fact, Riya Shibu, had on Wednesday, disclosed that she was over the moon after receiving the gift hamper along with a congratulatory note from actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika for her performance in the Malayalam film.

Taking to her social media timelines to share images of the hamper and the congratulatory note, the actress had said, "Simply over the moon!!!! Thank you so so much @Suriya_offl sir #jyothika maa!! To take the time and effort to send me this hamper as a token of appreciation for my performance really means a lot to me. Accepting this on behalf of the entire team of #SarvamMaya."

In the congratulatory note, the couple had said, "Loved your performance in Sarvam Maya, Riya! So natural, impactful and a joy to watch. Big congratulations and wishing you continued success and many more memorable roles ahead."

For the unaware, Akhil Sathyan's 'Sarvam Maya' has emerged a huge blockbuster at the box office, garnering over Rs 150 crores worldwide. Interestingly, the film was still having a strong theatrical run even after its release on the OTT platform.

The horror comedy, apart from Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu, also featured Aju Varghese in a pivotal role.

Akhil Sathyan, the director of the film, is the son of one of India's legendary filmmakers Sathyan Anthikad and has delivered critically acclaimed films like Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum.

Music for 'Sarvam Maya' was by Justin Prabhakaran and art direction was by the very experienced Rajeevan. Cinematography for the film was by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, who was also the cameraman for the critically acclaimed 'Sookshmadarshini'.