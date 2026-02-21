Delhi: 3 Injured As LPG Cylinder Catches Fire In Madanpur Khadar

At least three people were injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of New Delhi, officials said. Three fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.

"At least three people got injured after an LPG cylinder caught fire in the Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi. Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

Further details are awaited.

Recent Fire Incident in Sahibabad

Earlier this week, a fire broke out at two factories in the Sahibabad Industrial Area, Site 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)