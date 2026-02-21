IYC Stages 'Shirtless' Protest Sena's Sawant Questions Location

A day after a brief protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that while people have the right to protest in politics, they should be mindful of the appropriate place to hold such demonstrations. Slamming the government over the issue related to Galgotias University, Sawant questioned whether what happened there was a matter of national concern. "Was what happened with the Galgotias University national? People have a right to protest in politics, but they should understand where to hold it," Arvind Sawant told ANI.

IYC Stages 'Shirtless' Protest

Cadres of the Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt at Bharat Mandapam against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised". During the protest, party workers removed their shirts as a mark of dissent.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress said its workers were protesting against a "compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit." Police later detained the protesters. "Indian Youth Congress workers raised their voice and protested against the compromised Prime Minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit," an official post from Indian Youth Congress said.

BJP Slams 'Topless, Brainless, and Shameless' Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra slammed the Congress Party for allegedly disrupting the AI Impact Summit, following a "shirtless" protest conducted by the Indian Youth Congress at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.

During a press conference, Patra criticised the party as "shameless, topless, and brainless." He further called Rahul Gandhi the country's "biggest traitor" for his alleged role in disrupting the high-profile event. "Earlier, India neither participated in such summits nor hosted them. But now, it is organising them on a large scale. Along with the Prime Minister, the President of France and several other prominent world leaders took part. Leaders from across the world were praising India. However, Rahul Gandhi is being described as the country's biggest traitor and a spoiler who disrupts such moments. It is said that he raises questions on everything -- whether it is Operation Sindoor or air strikes. As for the Congress, I have three words: topless, brainless, and shameless," said Patra.

Protesters Detained by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday detained four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during a protest at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The accused are scheduled to be produced in the Patiala House Court later today. The protesters engaged in a prolonged scuffle and several serious charges have been registered, as per Delhi police sources.

