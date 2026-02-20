Filipino 12-Year-Old Wins UAE Spelling Bee Contest Brother Named Second Runner-Up

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 7:37 AM



By: Nasreen Abdulla



When Warren Bacongallo was just eight years old, he and his brother would watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee on YouTube at their home in Philippines. He wanted to be on that stage, but it felt impossible. The competition was in the United States-a world away from where he lived.

Now, four years later, he is close to realizing that dream. Last week, the 12-year-old, who is being homeschooled, emerged as the UAE champion at the second edition of the Scripps Spelling Bee UAE, earning the chance to represent the country at the finals in Washington DC. His 10-year-old brother, Rei Martus, was named second runner-up. Dubai student Inayah Zafar Siddiqui was the first runner-up.

Discipline

After moving to the UAE in October, Warren and Martus have been homeschooled by their mother, Jenelyn-a former teacher in the Philippines-under the American curriculum. Their school day runs from 8am to 1pm online, followed by playtime and practical life lessons. Grocery trips double up as math exercises, with budgets transferred into the boys' bank accounts to teach financial discipline.

When they discovered the UAE spelling bee through an advertisement on social media, the brothers were determined to join. They prepared for the competition intensely.

“We printed the word list,” Jenelyn said.“They quizzed each other, used typing drills, multiple-choice tests and flashcards. They even used recorded audio for pronunciation.”

Warren said that there were moments he wanted to give up. He also admitted that despite the preparations, he was nervous.“Every time I stood up, I felt a shiver down my spine,” he said.“When I approached the mic, I was scared of the difficulty of the word.”

A platform

The competition is organised by Vishwa Babbar, who secured the official regional franchise from the century-old Scripps institution in the US.“In 2024, we had 580 students participate,” Babbar said.“This year, that number grew to 850 children from 145 schools and more than 40 nationalities.”

Students from Grade 2 to Grade 8 compete in an open category, meaning younger children spell alongside older students. According to Babbar, it was surprising to see younger children competing confidently, and winning, against older children. He added that beyond trophies, the competition was a platform to help children overcome stage fear and build confidence.

Sponsored by Emirates Islamic Bank, the competition gave out prize money of Dh15,000 to the winner. The runners-up got Dh5,000 each while the top 20 students got Dh1000 each.

While the children compete inside a hall, parents wait patiently outside for them. To keep them busy, this year Babbar even organised a parents' spelling round.“One parent told me, that he realised how difficult it was to stand on that stage and that he will be more kind to his child,” he said.

The road ahead

For now, Warren is taking a short break before beginning preparation for the US finals. His next focus is to study Greek and Latin roots, language patterns and words beyond the official list.

He knows that when he faces off against 250 of the world's best young spellers, the competition is going to be stiff. But he is ready to live the life that he once dreamed off. Meanwhile Martus is preparing to participate in the UAE version of the competition next year with his eyes on the winning trophy.



