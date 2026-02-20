UAE Authorities Warn Of AI Powering E-Begging Schemes During Ramadan

PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 5:00 AM



Authorities warn that artificial intelligence is being used to power electronic begging schemes, fabricate medical emergencies and manipulate online charity appeals during the holy month.

Images of frail elderly men in hospital beds. Videos of children connected to medical equipment. Voice messages trembling with urgency.

As Ramadan 2026 approaches, these appeals are spreading rapidly across social media, shared in WhatsApp groups, reposted on Instagram and circulated through community pages with urgent calls for help.

But authorities warn, not every online cry for assistance reflects genuine suffering.

Behind some of these emotional posts are artificial intelligence tools capable of fabricating medical emergencies within minutes, generating realistic hospital scenes, forging documents and scripting persuasive narratives designed to trigger sympathy.

Electronic begging has entered a new era.

No longer confined to street corners, electronic begging now operates behind screens and it is powered by algorithms and digital manipulation, exploiting Ramadan's spirit of charity.

Officials say AI is enabling fraudsters to scale electronic begging, flooding online platforms with convincing yet entirely fabricated hardship cases before their authenticity can be questioned.

Under digital surveillance

Brigadier Ali Salem said electronic begging has become a technologically sophisticated crime increasingly fuelled by artificial intelligence.

“We are witnessing advanced electronic begging tactics, including AI-generated images, fabricated medical reports and manipulated digital content designed to exploit public compassion,” Brig Ali Salem said.

“Our specialised cybercrime units use advanced monitoring systems and digital forensic tools to detect electronic begging and AI-powered fraud, and to trace those responsible,” he added.“Fraudsters are evolving - and so are we.”

Authorities have intensified awareness campaigns ahead of Ramadan, warning residents about electronic begging schemes circulating online.

Price of manufactured suffering

In the digital age, sympathy can be engineered.

A single AI-generated image can trigger hundreds of shares. A fabricated medical report can unlock thousands in contributions. A scripted voice message can bypass skepticism in seconds.

“Technology has amplified the ability of fraudsters to manipulate emotions,” Brig Ali Salem said.“Some electronic begging campaigns are supported by AI-generated images and fabricated documents that appear authentic.”

“We are equipped with advanced tools to combat electronic begging and AI-powered fraud,” he added.“Protecting the spirit of charity requires compassion and caution.”

Organised digital operation

Brigadier Omar Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, said electronic begging is organised and strategic.

“Electronic begging today is not confined to physical locations,” Brig Abu Al Zoud said.“We are seeing structured online campaigns where fabricated hardship cases are circulated to unlawfully solicit money.”

Ramadan often becomes a peak period due to increased charitable engagement.“Our teams monitor digital platforms and deploy investigative tools to detect electronic begging networks,” he said.“We are intensifying awareness efforts to counter AI-assisted deception.”

Authorities warn electronic begging not only causes financial loss, but also undermines trust in legitimate charitable initiatives.

When fabricated appeals dominate social feeds, genuine cases risk being doubted or ignored.

“Fraudulent campaigns damage the culture of giving,” Brig Abu Al Zoud said.“It affects the entire charitable ecosystem.”

How AI manufactures electronic begging

Security authorities say artificial intelligence allows scammers to industrialise electronic begging.

Fraudsters can:



Generate realistic images of critically ill patients

Fabricate hospital documents with stamps and signatures

Produce emotional voice recordings

Manipulate videos to simulate humanitarian crises Create fake platforms resembling licensed charities

These tools allow electronic begging campaigns to appear authentic and persuasive, often convincing enough to override caution.

Vigilance against unauthorised fundraising

Authorities emphasise that while charitable donations are encouraged through licensed organisations, raising funds without approval is illegal.

A top official said police are closely tracking electronic begging and digital fraud.

“We are seeing online solicitation methods based on emotional manipulation and falsified digital evidence,” the official said.“Any fundraising conducted without official authorisation is illegal and will be dealt with firmly.”

Legal consequences

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes, electronic begging carries penalties of up to three months' imprisonment and fines of no less than Dh10,000.

Organised electronic begging networks face harsher penalties under the Penal Code, including imprisonment of at least six months and fines of Dh100,000 or more.

Fundraising without authorisation - including through personal bank accounts or unofficial platforms - may result in prison terms of up to five years and fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh1 million.

Mahjoub Al Obaid, legal consultant at Dubai Courts, said the law safeguards public trust.

“The UAE legal system supports legitimate charitable donations made through licensed entities,” Al Obaid said.“However, raising funds without official approval - even under humanitarian claims - is a criminal offence.”

He added that fabricated documents or AI-generated content used in electronic begging cases may result in additional fraud charges.

Real stories, real damage

For some residents, the impact of electronic begging has been personal.

Mashear Erwa responded to an online appeal requesting a medical bed and wheelchair for an elderly man.“I saw his picture and immediately provided the equipment,” she said.

Later, she discovered the items had been sold.

“I felt betrayed. It changed how I view online appeals.”

Ibrahim Abu Nasser recalled a post from a man claiming he had lost his job and could not afford food for his children.“He shared his bank account number, and many people transferred money,” Abu Nasser said.“Later, we realised the story was false.”

Amal Qassim said she frequently receives messages about children with cancer or patients requiring dialysis.“I see them almost daily,” she said.“But I don't respond because I cannot verify them.”

How residents can stay safe

Authorities advise residents to:



Make donations only through licensed UAE charities

Avoid transferring money to personal bank accounts

Be cautious of cryptocurrency-only fundraising requests

Verify medical documents with issuing institutions

Check for inconsistencies in formatting or language Report suspicious electronic begging campaigns to police or cybercrime platforms, mentioned below:

Dubai Police

Call: 901

eCrime Platform:

Sharjah Police

Call: 901

Emergency: 999



