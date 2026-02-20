MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Full Convertible Bond Conversion Removes Overhang and Signals Valuation Reassessment for Shoucheng Holdings

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (0697) said all outstanding convertible bonds have been fully converted into shares, marking the completion of a capital event affecting both shareholder structure and market liquidity.

The conversion optimizes the company's capital structure and releases trading liquidity. Early participants in the bonds have largely taken profits, removing a technical constraint on the company's equity and prompting investors to reassess valuation as the firm advances its robotics-focused strategy.

Convertible bonds, which combine debt and equity characteristics, were originally issued to raise long-term funding for the company's robotics ecosystem while offering flexible exit options for investors. The conversion period coincided with a concentrated results phase for the portfolio: three invested companies - Unitree Robotics, Galbot and Songyan Dynamics - gained national attention during China's 2026 Spring Festival Gala, providing visible validation of investment value.

During the“Wu BOT” performance, Unitree Robotics' humanoid robot formation executed complex movements including backflips and martial-arts stances, demonstrating advanced dynamic control capabilities. With 0.001-second servo response and millisecond-level synchronization, the robots completed continuous table-jump parkour and aerial flips. A proprietary dexterous hand enabled rapid prop switching. As a third-time participant in the broadcast, the company's progress reflects Shoucheng's early positioning in robot manufacturing.

Songyan Dynamics made its first appearance, presenting consumer-oriented humanoid robots capable of lifelike eye movement, facial expression and breathing-like body motion. Positioned in the consumer segment, the company's pricing strategy targets broader adoption, and the nationwide exposure is expected to accelerate retail demand.

Galbot demonstrated embodied intelligence through real-time autonomous manipulation tasks including cracking walnuts, picking up glass fragments and folding clothes. Actions were driven by its AstraBrain model rather than pre-programmed sequences, illustrating practical deployment of embodied AI and highlighting Shoucheng's positioning in core decision-making technology.

Together, the three companies covered motion, interaction and intelligence capabilities, presenting a complete robotics ecosystem and reinforcing the company's“capital + scenarios + industrial chain” investment model. The timing of the conversion alongside the technology showcase provided gains for bondholders and clarified the pathway for value realization.

Liquidity Release and Shareholder Structure Adjustment

Market performance suggests the conversion was driven by accumulated gains. Since issuance, the company's share price rose alongside progress in hard-technology investments, particularly in 2025 as robotics commercialization accelerated. Bondholders realized profits through share conversion and subsequent selling, while some long-term institutional investors retained shares, forming a structure combining short-term exits and long-term holdings.

Completion of the conversion removes potential selling pressure linked to convertible bond redemption. Newly issued shares have been largely absorbed, improving the shareholder base and trading flexibility. Capital raised through the conversion strengthens the balance sheet, supporting expansion of the Taozhu retail network, robotics investment and secondary development services.

Shift Toward Fundamentals-Driven Valuation

The conversion occurs at a key development stage. Shoucheng has built a full-chain robotics investment matrix covering upstream materials, manufacturing and downstream application scenarios. The Taozhu network plans more than 20 locations nationwide by mid-2026, while secondary development and materials businesses expand simultaneously.

With technical trading factors removed, investor focus is expected to return to fundamentals. Commercialization progress and earnings realization will become primary drivers of valuation.

Analysts say completion of the conversion reflects coordination between capital operations and business development. Long-term funding supports participation in the robotics commercialization cycle, while liquidity release shifts valuation from a capital-structure-constrained model toward fundamentals-based pricing reflecting ecosystem growth potential.

Industry Context

Embodied intelligence has been incorporated into national industrial planning, and 2026 is widely regarded as the first year of large-scale scenario deployment. Shoucheng's model combining capital, deployment scenarios and supply-chain positioning provides differentiated exposure to the sector's growth.

Market participants expect volatility to stabilize after technical pressure clears. Over the longer term, commercialization of portfolio companies, expansion of retail channels and scaling of secondary development services may support both earnings and valuation growth.

Company representatives said completion of the conversion reflects market confidence and will allow continued investment in distribution channels, development services and materials. The company aims to strengthen its role as an integrated robotics ecosystem service provider and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Source: Shoucheng HoldingsSectors: Funds & Equities, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT]