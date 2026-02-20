Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Moving Toward Gold Pour In Abitibi Belt

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) and may include paid advertising.



LaFleur Minerals is finalizing upgrades and refurbishments at its flagship gold production property, Beacon Gold Mill, in the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Eastern Canada

LaFleur's mine-to-mill model includes its district-scale Swanson Gold Project that intends to provide feed for production operations at the company's nearby 750 tpd Beacon Gold Mill which is being readied to process material

LaFleur is completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) anticipated by March, drawing on a current indicated mineral resource estimate of 2.11 million metric tons with an average grade of 1.8 grams per metric ton of gold, containing 123,400 ounces of gold LaFleur recently completed an oversubscribed and upsized $7.8 million financing to sustain the final moves toward production

Gold explorer and near-term gold producer LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) is preparing to combine resource development with market consciousness at its strategically located gold deposit and its nearby mill facility to launch gold production within the renowned Abitibi Gold Belt of Eastern Canada, Canada's largest gold producing region. The company intends to release its PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment) near-term, which will be a major de-risking milestone and potential re-rating pivot ahead of gold production restart at its wholly owned Beacon Gold Mill.

“LaFleur Minerals has assembled what we believe is a technically differentiated and strategically rare asset base for a company at our stage of development,” LaFleur Chief Executive Officer Paul Ténière stated in a Feb. 18 news release ( ).“After only (approximately) 18 months of listing on the...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

