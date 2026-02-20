Gurmeet Choudhary Says Tom Cruise Inspires Him To Push Limits

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared that his recent high-octane stunt sequence shot on the rocks of Kullu Manali was inspired by Hollywood star Tom Cruise, whom he calls one of his biggest motivations.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a string of glimpses as BTS from his shoot in Himachal Pradesh.

He first wrote: BTS from Kullu Manali Doing my own stunt on those real rocks... taking a small break... and then going again for that perfect shot. Can't even explain how much I enjoy doing my own stunts. The pain, the focus, the fire – this is where I feel alive.”

The actor shared that he doesn't always tell his wife Debinna about his risky stunts as he doesn't want her to panic.

“Yes... that's me hanging on the rocks doing my own stunts, again and again until we get that perfect shot. I don't always tell Debina when something is risky because love worries and I never want her to panic, but don't worry – everything is done with full precautions, full safety and full preparation,” he wrote.

“The thrill, the height, the challenge... that's what gives me real joy. Actor on screen, family man at heart, adrenaline in my blood.”

Gurmeet spoke about performing the physically demanding stunt himself, hanging off real rocks and repeating the shot until it met his expectations. Calling it both mentally testing and physically exhausting, the actor said admiration for artistes who push boundaries for every frame leaves no room for backing out.

“This BTS stunt on the rocks was dedicated to one of my biggest inspirations, Tom Cruise. It was seriously a tough one physically demanding and mentally testing-but when you admire someone who pushes limits for every frame, you don't back out.”

“You prepare harder, focus deeper, and go again. Inspiration doesn't make it easy... it makes #BTS you fearless. #inspired #NoShortcuts @tomcruise,” he concluded the post.