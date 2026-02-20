Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic: Ranveer Singh Or Yash? Check Cast Fees, Age, Star Cast Know Here

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Star Cast Fees: Trailer for Toxic released yesterday, Dhurandhar 2's trailer is set to release on the first week March. Both films are set to clash at the box office on 19th of March ahead of Eid

Two films are currently generating the most buzz in film circles. One is South superstar Yash's Toxic and the other is Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. These two films will be fiercely contested at the box office. They are releasing on the same date, March 19th.

First, let's talk about Yash's film Toxic. Yash is returning with his film after nearly four years. Fans are experiencing tremendous excitement for this film. He was last seen in the 2022 film KGF 2.

According to media reports, Yash has charged 50 crore rupees for the film Toxic. Based on the film's teaser, it's being said that he may be seen in a double role. Regarding his age, he is 40 years old.

Yash stars in the lead role in director Geetu Mohandas's film Toxic. He also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Tatiana Dar, Kyle Paul, Beatriz Taufenbach, Surajit Gopinath, Amit Tiwari, and Benedict Garrett. Its budget is reportedly ₹600 crore (US$6.6 billion).

Now let's talk about Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2. This is the sequel to the December 2025 film Dhurandhar. It's been a long time since Ranveer had a hit film. Before Dhurandhar, most of his films flopped. Dhurandhar grossed ₹1349 crore.

According to reports, Ranveer Singh has received a fee of 50 crores for the film Dhurandhar 2. It is being reported that the makers are expected to release the second teaser of the film on March 5th. Talking about Ranveer's age, he is also 40 years old. However, he is six months younger than Yash.

Ranveer Singh will once again be seen in the lead role in this film directed by Aditya Dhar. He will be joined by Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Manav Gohil. Akshaye Khanna is also reportedly a part of the film, but will be featured in flashbacks. The film's budget is 125 crore rupees. It's worth noting that both parts of Dhurandhar were made with a budget of 250 crore rupees.