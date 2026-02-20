UK Parliamentarians Complete Visit To Cayman Islands

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Public Relations Unit

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands Government successfully hosted a high-level delegation of five United Kingdom (UK) parliamentarians for an official visit from 12-17 February. The delegation which comprised Sarah Champion MP, Lord Brady of Altrincham, Baroness Laing of Elderslie, Edward Morello MP, and Dr Al Pinkerton MP departed the Islands having engaged in a rich and wide-ranging programme of meetings, site visits and discussions.

The five-day visit reinforced the partnership between the United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands, while showcasing Cayman's leadership in environmental stewardship, climate resilience and international financial transparency.

“This visit has been an extraordinary opportunity to see firsthand the impressive work being done across the Cayman Islands,” said Sarah Champion who led the UK delegation.“From world-class environmental conservation programmes to the sophisticated and well-regulated financial services sector, it is clear why the Cayman Islands continues to punch above its weight on the global stage. We leave with a deepened appreciation for this partnership, built on shared history and values and a strong commitment to continued collaboration.”

The delegation participated in a comprehensive programme of engagements across the Islands, including meetings with government officials and public sector representatives, engagements with the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, and briefings with Hazard Management Cayman Islands on climate resilience strategies. The parliamentarians also conducted site visits to key environmental conservation projects in Little Cayman, toured the Blue Iguana Conservation Facility in Grand Cayman, held discussions with private sector leaders about financial services excellence, and explored the Islands' natural heritage and biodiversity initiatives.

The visit highlighted several key areas of Cayman's achievement. In environmental leadership, the delegation witnessed the Cayman Islands' work in marine conservation in North Sound, Grand Cayman, which features specific marine park zones designed to protect seagrass beds, mangroves, and coral reefs. On climate resilience, the parliamentarians were briefed on the adaptive response frameworks developed by the Cayman Islands as a frontline territory facing climate change and in areas of financial integrity, discussions with private sector leaders underscored the jurisdiction's standing as a well-regulated and globally recognised financial services centre of excellence.

“We are tremendously pleased with the outcomes of this visit,” said the premier and minister for financial services and commerce André Ebanks.“It was meaningful for the UK parliamentarians to experience the Cayman Islands themselves, engaging with our officials and also with members of our wider community.”

The premier added that government will build on the momentum generated by the visit as it continues to collaborate closely with the UK to advance shared priorities.

The post UK parliamentarians complete visit to Cayman Islands appeared first on Caribbean News Global.