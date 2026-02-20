PM Modi, Sri Lankan President Discuss Strengthening Historic Ties In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi. Anura Kumara Dissanayake thanked PM Modi for the invitation to the AI Impact Summit and discussed the strengthening of historic ties and expanding economic, trade, and cultural cooperation.

Leaders on Strengthening Bilateral Ties

In a post on X, he said, "Joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this afternoon (20) for a meeting. I thanked him for the invitation to the AI Impact Summit 2026. We held extensive discussions on strengthening our historic ties and expanding economic, trade, and cultural cooperation."

"I also expressed my gratitude for India's exceptional support during the recent Cyclone Ditwah," he added.

PM Modi described the meeting as "wonderful" and said that they discussed avenues of cooperation in various areas. "Strengthening friendship with a valued neighbour! It was wonderful meeting President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Delhi. We took stock of the progress in India-Sri Lanka relations in recent times. We also discussed avenues of cooperation in areas such as energy, connectivity, infrastructure, healthcare, skilling, culture, blue economy and more," he said.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

Guiding Principles and Global Participation

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers. (ANI)

