Armik Aghakhani Raises Awareness Around Community Giving And Responsibility

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Armik Aghakhani, CPA, Managing Partner of Chartered International LLP, is raising awareness around the role individuals and professionals can play in strengthening communities through consistent, values-driven charitable support.

Drawing on years of community involvement alongside his professional career, Aghakhani is encouraging people to think more intentionally about how their time, resources, and attention can support causes that create long-term impact.

“Giving back shouldn't feel separate from your life or your work,” Aghakhani says.“It's part of being responsible.”

Why Community Support Still Matters

Across the United States, nonprofits continue to face growing demand with limited resources. According to recent nonprofit sector data, more than 70% of charities report increased need over the past three years, while nearly half report funding shortfalls that affect programs for children, families, and local communities.

Aghakhani notes that many of the most effective organizations are deeply rooted in local communities and rely on steady, quiet support rather than large, one-time donations.

“Most real impact doesn't happen overnight,” he says.“It happens when people stay involved.”

Focus on Children, Youth, and Families

Aghakhani's charitable involvement includes support for Focus on Children Now (FCN), an organization dedicated to improving the lives of underserved children and families through education, health initiatives, and outreach.

“Helping children is long-term work,” he says.“You may not see the result right away, but it compounds.”

He has also supported ACOP Youth programs and the ACOP Motor Sports Ministry's 'Race for a Cause', which combines fundraising with youth responsibility and education. The initiative provides a controlled environment that emphasizes discipline, safety, and confidence.

“When young people are given structure, they rise to it,” Aghakhani explains.

Supporting Autism and Inclusive Education

One of the most personal areas of Aghakhani's giving has been autism support. He contributed to the creation of a sensory classroom for children with autism at a local Armenian school, helping provide an inclusive learning environment for families who previously lacked access to specialized resources.

“When you see how much that space matters to kids and parents, it changes how you think about impact,” he says.

According to the CDC, 1 in 36 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism, increasing the need for inclusive educational spaces and community-based support.

Faith, Service, and Stability

Aghakhani also supports faith-based organizations, including the First Church of the Nazarene and the Armenian Christian Outreach of PazNaz (ACOP). These organizations serve as anchors for spiritual support, youth engagement, and community outreach.

“Faith-based groups often step in quietly when people need help most,” he says.“That stability matters.”

Creating Opportunity Through Aviation and Service

Another cause Aghakhani supports is Women in Aviation International, an organization focused on advancing women through education, scholarships, and career access in aviation and aerospace. The cause holds personal meaning, as his wife is a pilot.

“Opportunity changes lives,” Aghakhani says.“Sometimes support is what opens the door.”

Women currently make up less than 10% of pilots worldwide, highlighting the importance of access, mentorship, and early encouragement.

He has also contributed to animal shelters, supporting organizations that care for vulnerable animals and promote responsible stewardship.

What Individuals Can Do Today

Rather than calling for large donations or formal commitments, Aghakhani encourages simple, practical steps people can take on their own:



Learn about one local organization and what it actually needs



Support causes consistently, even in small ways



Volunteer time or skills when possible



Talk with family about giving and service

Stay involved beyond a single event



“You don't have to do everything,” he says.“You just have to do something, and keep doing it.”

A Call to Action

Aghakhani believes community strength depends on everyday choices made by individuals who care.

“People remember who showed up,” he says.“That's how trust is built in communities.”

By supporting organizations that focus on children, faith, opportunity, and inclusion, he believes individuals can help create stability that lasts.

“At the end of the day,” Aghakhani says,“what you support says a lot about what you value.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Armik Aghakhani

Armik Aghakhani, CPA, MST, is the Managing Partner and Founder of Chartered International LLP, a Beverly Hills–based accounting and advisory firm. Alongside his professional work, he is actively involved in charitable initiatives supporting children and families, autism inclusion, youth development, faith-based organizations, women in aviation, and animal welfare. His approach to giving emphasizes long-term commitment, responsibility, and community impact.