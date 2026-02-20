MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Desert Gold Updates Financing

Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (" Desert Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it has accepted an arms-length subscription agreement that was submitted during the Company's recent $7,181,800 private placement closing but was missed due to clerical error. As a result, the Company will issue 375,000 units for a total of $30,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for 2 years at $0.12. No finder's fees will be payable, the securities issued will be subject to trading restrictions of 4 months and a day, and proceeds will be added to general working capital. This placement is subject to TSXV approval.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold is a gold exploration and development company which controls properties in both Mali and Cote d'Ivoire. This includes the 440km2 SMSZ Project in Western Mali as well as the newly optioned 297km2 Tiegba Gold Project in Western Cote d'Ivoire within the prolific Birimian greenstone belt.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's assessment of the Company's plans and operations relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes (i) expectations regarding the Company's financing plans; (ii) expectations concerning the Company's plans and objectives in respect of the Offering's net proceeds; (iii) final TSXV approval in respect of the Offering and the timing of receipt thereof; and (iv) expectations concerning the Company's future plans, objectives, strategies, and goals relating to its business. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Jared Scharf | President and CEO

phone: +1 (604) 357-4726



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to US Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

