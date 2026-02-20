Building Better Stories: How A Multi-Hyphenate Professional Is Reimagining Children's Literature

Not every children's book author follows a traditional path to publishing. For Yerachmiel Altman, the journey from chemical and computing engineer to beloved children's author began with a simple observation: too many modern books were missing the values that matter most to families. Armed with decades of poetry writing experience and a clear vision, Altman set out to create stories that naturally weave goodness and kindness into adventures children would actually want to read.

A Multi-Faceted Background

Yerachmiel Altman wears many hats. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1959, he has built a remarkable career spanning multiple fields. As a chemical and computing engineer, he has made significant contributions to diabetes technology research and development, working on insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems. His expertise in this area has helped countless families manage diabetes more effectively.

Beyond his engineering work, Altman serves as a Rabbi for Jewish and Noahide congregations in the Coastal Carolina area. This unique combination of scientific expertise and spiritual leadership informs his approach to storytelling, blending practical wisdom with timeless values. He is also a husband and parent, perspectives that deeply influence the family-friendly nature of his books.

The Spark That Started It All

While Altman has been writing poetry since high school and even crafted trip reports in rhyme when inspiration struck, his journey into children's book authorship began with a profound moment of concern. He met the family of a six-year-old boy newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes who, despite being treated at a major Boston children's teaching hospital, came home with almost no educational resources for themselves or their son. Looking online and contacting the national diabetes organizations, he discovered that books were written to help children feel“good” (in fact saying they are perfectly normal, like everyone else), but not addressing WHY they need to take injections, test their blood sugar, and watch their food intake.

This experience highlighted a gap that needed filling, but it also crystallized something Altman had been noticing in children's literature more broadly. Many modern books seemed politically influenced or promoted values that didn't align with what many families wanted to teach their children. Altman saw an opportunity to create something different.

A Different Approach to Values Education

What sets Altman's work apart is his fundamental philosophy about teaching values to children. Rather than tacking on moral lessons as afterthoughts or creating stories that feel preachy, he incorporates goodness and kindness as integral parts of his narratives. The lessons aren't additions to the story-they are the story.

"The idea is incorporating goodness and kindness as part of the book, not as an addendum," Altman explains. This approach resonates with both children and parents. Young readers get caught up in the adventures of Dovid and Sara, while parents appreciate that their children are absorbing positive messages about friendship, cooperation, helpfulness, and treating others with respect.

Literary Influences and Creative Style

When asked about his literary influences, Altman points to Dr. Seuss as a primary inspiration-evident in his rhythmic storytelling style and whimsical scenarios. He also credits classic science fiction authors Jules Verne and H.G. Wells, whose imaginative tales of exploration and discovery echo through the Mars adventure in "Searching for Martian Donuts."

Interestingly, Altman reveals that the classic“Jack and Jill” nursery rhyme was the impetus to write about Dovid and Sara's trip to Mars. However, he couldn't understand why we would teach children about Jack falling and breaking his crown (suffering broken bones in his head). He quickly wrote the outline of the book in the rhythm and style of Jack and Jill, trying to replace the poem about injury with one of working together, design, thinking, and creativity. Once he had created the original book, he realized the rhyme and rhythm of the book's poetry wouldn't work. A longtime friend rewrote the first few pages in Dr. Suess style rhyme. Once he received their permission to continue, he edited what they wrote and rewrote the words in a classic Dr. Suess style, extending the story and creating more illustrations for the completed story.

The Creative Process

Altman's approach to writing is refreshingly unconventional. For the Dovid and Sara series, he often creates many of the pictures before writing the actual text. With the story already fully formed in his head, the images help him stay on track and keep the narrative moving forward in an interesting way.

This visual-first approach also helps with one of his biggest challenges: maintaining momentum while keeping young readers engaged. By working from the perspective of the children in his books, Altman ensures authenticity and creates characters that resonate with his target audience.

Balancing Multiple Roles

Managing a writing career alongside professional engineering work, community leadership as a Rabbi, and family life requires serious juggling. When asked how he balances everything, Altman jokes, "I've considered ordering a few more arms and an extra head from eBay!" His humor reflects the reality many creative professionals face-finding time for passion projects while meeting other important commitments.

Responding to Readers

Altman takes reader feedback seriously, responding to every email, text, or call he receives. Some criticism has been eye-opening, leading him to modify characters and actions in his books during the development process. This openness to constructive feedback demonstrates his commitment to creating the best possible stories for his audience.

The response from readers has been overwhelmingly positive. Reviews on Goodreads praise his ability to blend fun, imagination, and meaningful values. Parents and educators appreciate books that inspire kids to dream big while also encouraging kindness and compassion in everyday life.

What's Next for Dovid and Sara

The adventures aren't over yet. Altman is already working on a third book in the series: "Dovid and Sara Create the Goodness and Kindness Club." In this upcoming installment, the robot from the second book will answer calls and connect with children to help them learn new things alongside Dovid and Sara.

This continuation reflects Altman's ongoing commitment to creating content that entertains while building character. Each book in the series builds on the last, creating a universe where curiosity, kindness, and community support are the driving forces behind every adventure.

A Vision for Children's Literature

Through his work, Yerachmiel Altman is carving out a unique space in children's literature. His books offer an alternative to politically influenced narratives, focusing instead on universal values that transcend cultural and religious boundaries. Whether readers are interested in space exploration, robotics, or simply good stories about friendship and helpfulness, the Dovid and Sara series delivers.

For families seeking books that align with their values, educators looking for engaging ways to discuss character development, or anyone who believes stories should inspire children to be better people, Altman's work offers a refreshing perspective. His combination of scientific knowledge, spiritual wisdom, poetic sensibility, and genuine care for children's development creates stories that are as meaningful as they are entertaining.