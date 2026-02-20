Dr. Dan Weberg Confirmed As Keynote Speaker For The 2026 National Nurses In Business Association Conference In Scottsdale, AZ

MENAFN - GetNews)The National Nurses in Business Association (NNBA) is excited to announce that Dr. Dan Weberg, PhD, MHI, RN will take the main stage as the keynote speaker at the 2026 NNBA Conference, July 16–18, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This event is where nurse entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders gather to transform vision into action and Dr. Weberg's voice will help set the tone for bold thinking and forward momentum.

Dr. Weberg is a nationally recognized healthcare innovation strategist and nursing leader whose influence spans global health systems, startups, academia, and executive leadership. He earned the first-ever PhD in Healthcare Innovation and has led large-scale design and innovation initiatives across multi-billion-dollar healthcare organizations. His work challenges traditional models and pushes healthcare toward more human-centered, adaptive systems.

Beyond his executive and academic leadership, Dr. Weberg is widely recognized as one of the top nurse voices on LinkedIn. He has been named among the most influential nurses to follow, with a highly engaged audience of healthcare leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives who look to him for insight on innovation, workforce strategy, and the future of nursing. His digital presence amplifies ideas that move the profession forward and reinforces his role as a trusted national thought leader.

At the 2026 NNBA Conference, an immersive experience designed to ignite nurse business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, Dr. Weberg will bring his signature mix of clarity, challenge, and strategic insight. His keynote will inspire attendees to expand their thinking, strengthen their leadership, and recognize the expanding influence nurses have in shaping healthcare systems and business innovation.

Hosted in Scottsdale, Arizona, the NNBA Conference is a high-energy gathering of nurse entrepreneurs from across the country. Through expert sessions, practical strategy, powerful networking, and transformational conversations, attendees will leave equipped with new tools, expanded vision, and the confidence to build what's next.

Registration for the 2026 NNBA Conference is now open.

For more information or to secure early bird registration, visit nursesbusiness.