Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas Opens Fifth NC Location In Sanford

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Sanford Grand Opening February 27th!"Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas celebrates its 5th North Carolina location grand opening in Sanford at 2909 Jefferson Davis Hwy next weekend, February 27th.

Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas, a leading retailer of premium hot tubs and swim spas across North Carolina is officially opening its doors on February 27th, 2026 at its newest hot tub showroom in Sanford, marking the company's fifth location in the state and further expanding its footprint to serve more residents seeking luxury backyard relaxation.

Located at 2909 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Sanford, NC 27332, the new store brings hundreds of high-quality hot tubs and swim spas in stock, ready for quick delivery. Customers can explore top-tier brands including Wellis Spa -known for European craftsmanship, innovative features, and exceptional hydrotherapy-and Dynasty Spas, offering durable, American-made designs with advanced jet systems and comfortable seating.

This grand opening represents a significant milestone for Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas, which already operates successful showrooms in Raleigh, Durham, Cornelius, and Pineville. The Sanford location extends the company's commitment to providing convenient access to premium spas throughout the region, including the Triangle and surrounding areas.

What sets Epic apart is its customer-focused approach: free local white glove backyard delivery places the spa exactly where customers want it (for those within service areas near their stores), eliminating hassle and extra costs. Every spa purchase includes valuable extras at no additional charge-a heavy-duty cover, cover lifter, steps, and starter chemicals-delivering over $1,000 in added value right from the start.

With hundreds of models in stock, shoppers can find the perfect fit for their budget, space, and lifestyle, from intimate hot tubs for relaxation to powerful swim spas for fitness and family fun.

To mark the grand opening, Epic Hot Tubs & Swim Spas is rolling out exclusive limited-time deals described as "never-before-seen" and unlikely to be repeated. These special offers provide significant savings on select Wellis and Dynasty models, making it an ideal time for Central North Carolina residents to invest in year-round wellness and entertainment.

"The opening of our Sanford location is exciting news for the community," said Jordan From Epic Hot Tubs. "We've already served many customers around Sanford, and now we're able to offer a more convieinent showroom and faster service for local residents."

The Sanford showroom is open seven days a week with no appointment necessary, welcoming walk-ins to browse, test models, and take advantage of the grand opening promotions.