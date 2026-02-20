Crystal Builders Marks 21 Years Of Excellence In Custom Construction Across Eastern Idaho And Jackson, WY

MENAFN - GetNews)



Crystal Builders celebrates 21 years of custom home and commercial construction excellence, surpassing 250 luxury homes built and entering 2026 with strong growth, active projects, and continued client demand.

Crystal Builders, one of Eastern Idaho's most respected custom home and commercial construction companies, proudly marks its 21st year in business, celebrating more than two decades of craftsmanship, innovation, and trusted client relationships across Eastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming.

Established in 2006 and led by founder and owner Austin Crystal, Crystal Builders has earned a reputation for delivering architecturally distinctive, high-quality residences and commercial office spaces that stand the test of time. With more than 250 luxury homes completed, the company continues to set the standard for thoughtful design, technical precision, and personalised construction experiences.

As Crystal Builders enters 2026, the company is experiencing strong momentum. Four major projects are already underway, with several new custom home requests in development - positioning the coming year as a period of continued growth and opportunity. This expansion reflects both sustained market demand and the trust Crystal Builders has built among discerning clients seeking premium craftsmanship and long-term value.

“What truly sets Crystal Builders apart is our ability to listen,” said Austin Crystal, Owner of Crystal Builders.“We involve our clients from conception to completion, creating open communication that shortens the building sequence and elevates the entire experience. When clients feel heard, the results speak for themselves.”

This collaborative approach has become a defining characteristic of Crystal Builders' success. By integrating clients into every phase of the process - design planning, material selection, scheduling, and execution - the company ensures transparency, efficiency, and a final product that reflects each client's vision and lifestyle.

Over the years, Austin Crystal has also curated a trusted network of subcontractors and vendors who share the same commitment to quality, service, and accountability. This carefully vetted team allows Crystal Builders to consistently deliver superior results, even on complex, highly customised projects requiring specialised materials or advanced construction techniques.

“Our subcontractors and vendors are an extension of our brand,” Crystal added.“We've spent years building relationships with professionals who care as deeply about craftsmanship as we do. That alignment has been instrumental to our long-term success.”

Crystal Builders primarily serves a sophisticated clientele that includes executives, business owners, architects, engineers, medical professionals, and investors - many of whom reside out of state or are relocating to Eastern Idaho. These clients seek more than a builder; they want a partner who understands design-driven construction, technical challenges, and the importance of creating a lasting legacy through their homes.

In an industry where large-scale production builders often prioritise volume over individuality, Crystal Builders addresses a growing demand for intimacy, creativity, and trust. With over 21 years of experience, a proven track record, and leadership from Austin Crystal and Superintendent Dave Smith, the company offers a personalised building experience rooted in integrity and long-term relationships.

By combining architectural insight, sustainable practices, and meticulous attention to detail, Crystal Builders continues to deliver residences that are both functional and aesthetically striking - homes designed to be lived in, admired, and passed down through generations.

For more information about Crystal Builders, visit , follow them on Facebook at facebook/crystalcustombuild, or view client reviews on Yelp.

About Crystal Builders

Crystal Builders is a family-owned construction company based in Idaho Falls, serving Eastern Idaho and Jackson, Wyoming. Established in 2006, the firm specialises in custom residential and commercial construction, delivering high-quality, design-focused projects built on craftsmanship, trust, and lasting client relationships.