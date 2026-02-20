As investors search for“top NASDAQ growth stocks 2026,”“small-cap breakout stocks,” and“functional beverage market growth,” several emerging names are gaining traction across financial platforms.

Among them, Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) stands out with the nationwide rollout of FocusFactor® Ready-to-Drink Beverage, entering the multi-billion-dollar U.S. energy drink and functional beverage market.

Unlike early-stage beverage startups, Synergy is leveraging its 25-year FOCUSfactor® supplement legacy and existing national distribution across Costco, Walmart, Amazon, Walgreens, Kroger, BJ's Wholesale Club, PriceSmart, and 1,600+ EG America locations. This built-in retail footprint reduces acquisition costs and accelerates adoption. Watch Video Now!

Financially, the company generates approximately $35 million in annual revenue and has posted 12 consecutive profitable quarters. Management projects the beverage expansion could add ~$20 million annually, potentially lifting revenue toward $55 million. Analyst coverage has cited a $5 price target, while shares recently traded near $1.65. See Corporate Report Now!

Across sectors, small-cap names drawing attention include Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), HomesToLife Ltd. (NASDAQ: HTLM), and Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS).

The overarching 2026 theme remains clear: Functional + Cognitive + Energy. Within that framework, Synergy CHC's FocusFactor® expansion positions it among small-cap growth stocks participating in one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories.

As investors rotate into small-cap growth opportunities and search for the next breakout story in consumer health and functional beverages, Synergy CHC's combination of profitability, national distribution, brand equity, and projected revenue acceleration places it squarely in the 2026 spotlight.

With FocusFactor® Ready-to-Drink entering a market dominated by billion-dollar incumbents yet increasingly driven by cognitive performance and wellness trends, SNYR represents a differentiated participant in the evolving energy drink landscape. As momentum builds across NASDAQ small-caps like RXT, CDIO, HTLM, and KOS, Synergy CHC's expanding beverage platform may position the company for greater investor visibility - and potentially a valuation re-rating - as execution unfolds.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.