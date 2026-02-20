Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 20+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in Myasthenia Gravis pipeline landscape. It covers the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report



On February 19, 2026- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. initiated a phase 3, Open-label, Single-arm, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, Efficacy, Safety, and Immunogenicity of Ravulizumab Administered Intravenously in Pediatric Participants (6 to < 18 Years of Age) With Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG).

On February 18, 2026- argenx announced a trial is to investigate the PK, PD, safety, and activity of efgartigimod IV in children and adolescents aged from 2 to less than 18 years of age with gMG.

On February 17, 2026- Immunovant Sciences GmbH conducted a phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of IMVT-1402 in Patients With Mild to Severe Generalized Myasthenia Gravis.

On February 17, 2026- Vor Biopharma initiated a Phase 3 study with an open-label extension (OLE) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of telitacicept in a global patient population with gMG. The total duration of the study is variable but will include an approximately 4-week screening period, a 24-week double-blind treatment period (Week 0 through Week 24), a 48-week OLE (Week 24 through Week 72), followed by an extended OLE period (E-OLE), and an 8-week end-of-study follow-up period. The E-OLE is variable duration, defined as the period after the 48-week OLE period until telitacicept is approved for MG in the country or the further development in the indication is concluded.

On February 17, 2026- Janssen Research & Development LLC announced a study is to determine the effect of nipocalimab on total serum immunoglobulin G (IgG) in pediatric participants 2 to less than (<) 18 years of age (globally) and 8 to

On February 13, 2026- UCB Biopharma SRL conducted a study is to assess the clinical efficacy of rozanolixizumab in adult Chinese participants with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in the first Treatment Cycle.

DelveInsight's Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Myasthenia Gravis treatment.

The leading Myasthenia Gravis Companies such as Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and others. Promising Myasthenia Gravis Therapies such as NMD670, KYV-101, Inebilizumab, Eculizumab, UCB7665, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, TAK-079, RVT-1401 and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Myasthenia Gravis? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Trials Assessment

The Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Myasthenia Gravis.

Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. In MG, the body's immune system mistakenly attacks receptors on muscle cells, preventing nerve impulses from properly communicating with muscles. This leads to weakness, particularly in muscles that control eye movements, facial expressions, chewing, swallowing, and speaking. However, it can also affect other muscles, including those involved in breathing and limb movements.

Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs

HBM9161: Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd.

Batoclimab (HBM9161) is a novel, fully human anti-FcRn mAb blocking FcRn-IgG interactions and accelerating the degradation of autoantibodies. The product has the potential to address a variety of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. Batoclimab is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with severe autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG), including generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), thyroid eye disease (TED), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) and immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Phase II study in generalized myasthenia gravis showed that batoclimab can quickly and significantly alleviate patients' symptoms and improve quality of life. Completed studies demonstrated that batoclimab is well tolerated and can rapidly reduce total IgG in a wide array of pathogenic IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases. Currently, the drug is in Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis.

KYV-101: Kyverna Therapeutics

KYV-101 is an autologous, fully human CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Kyverna is currently conducting trials of KYV-101 in patients with lupus nephritis, systemic sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis are in preparation. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis.

CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio

CABA-201 is a fully human CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy containing a 4-1BB co-stimulatory domain. CABA-201 is designed to deeply and transiently deplete CD19-positive B cells following a one-time infusion, which may enable an“immune system reset” with the potential for durable remission off therapy in patients with autoimmune diseases. To date, Cabaletta has received clearance from the FDA for Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for CABA-201 in multiple autoimmune conditions including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), myositis, systemic sclerosis (SSc) and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Cabaletta is conducting four RESET Phase I/II clinical trials with a total of nine cohorts that can advance simultaneously, employing a similar parallel cohort design and starting dose of 1 x 106 cells/kg without a dose escalation requirement. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis.

If you're tracking ongoing Myasthenia Gravis Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Drugs

The Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Myasthenia Gravis Treatment.

Myasthenia Gravis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Myasthenia Gravis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Myasthenia Gravis market.

Myasthenia Gravis Companies

Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Myasthenia Gravis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Myasthenia Gravis Companies- Harbour BioMed (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., Kyverna Therapeutics, Cabaletta Bio, Takeda, Hoffmann-La Roche, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amgen, Dianthus Therapeutics, Cartesian Therapeutics, COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Therapies- NMD670, KYV-101, Inebilizumab, Eculizumab, UCB7665, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, TAK-079, RVT-1401 and others.

Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the Myasthenia Gravis Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.