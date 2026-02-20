Bipolar Depression Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 8+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Bipolar Depression Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Bipolar Depression pipeline landscape. It covers the Bipolar Depression Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Bipolar Depression Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Bipolar Depression Pipeline Report



On February 17, 2026- University of Sao Paulo initiated a study is to evaluate the efficacy of combining lacosamide as an augmentation treatment to first- or second-line medication treatments in moderate to severe major depressive episodes of treatment-resistant BD I and II (failure of at least two adequate treatments during the current episode). The main hypothesis of the study is that lacosamide produces a greater reduction in depression scores compared to a placebo treatment and that both groups will exhibit similar rates of side effects and adverse events. We will conduct a double-blind, randomized, parallel-group pilot study, comparing the enhancement of the treatment that patients had been using with lacosamide and placebo, over a duration of 12 weeks. Forty subjects aged between 18 and 65 years with a diagnosis of BD (I or II) in a moderate or severe major depressive episode, despite the use of first- or second-line treatments, will be selected.

On February 04, 2026- AbbVie conducted a Study doctors put participants in 1 of 2 groups, called treatment arms. There is a 1 in 2 chance that a participant will be assigned to placebo. Around 380 Participants ages 10-17 years with bipolar I disorder will be enrolled in approximately 60 sites worldwide.

On February 03, 2026- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of azetukalner in adult participants diagnosed with bipolar I or II disorder who are currently in a depressive episode (bipolar depression).

DelveInsight's Bipolar Depression Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Bipolar Depression treatment.

The leading Bipolar Depression Companies such as NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Autobahn Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others. Promising Bipolar Depression Therapies such as KarXT, AL001, RP5063, RAP 219, NRX-101, LB 102, Aripiprazole 2-month injectable, ABBV-932, ABX-002, ALTO-100, CB03-154, 4MT 2001 and others.

The Bipolar Depression Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Bipolar Depression Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Bipolar Depression.

Bipolar Depression Overview

Bipolar depression is a phase of bipolar disorder characterized by prolonged periods of low mood, loss of interest or pleasure in activities, fatigue, sleep disturbances, feelings of worthlessness, difficulty concentrating, and sometimes thoughts of death or suicide. It occurs in individuals diagnosed with either Bipolar I Disorder or Bipolar II Disorder and alternates with episodes of mania or hypomania. Unlike major depressive disorder, bipolar depression is part of a cyclical mood condition, meaning depressive episodes are interspersed with elevated or irritable mood states.

Bipolar Depression Emerging Drugs Profile

NRX-101: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRX-101 is a fixed-dose combination of D-Cycloserine and Lurasidone. NRX-101 is part of NRx Pharma's investigational medicine regimen of NRX-100 (ketamine) and NRX-101. If approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health-regulatory agencies, would be the first medicine regimen to treat Severe Bipolar Depression in Patients with Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB). NRX-101 is a patented, oral fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: D-cycloserine, an NMDA receptor modulator at certain dosage ranges; and Lurasidone, a 5-HT2a receptor antagonist. The FDA has granted the combination therapy a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the treatment of severe bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal ideation and behavior (ASIB), after initial stabilization with ketamine or other effective therapy. Currently the drug is in Phase III trial for Bipolar Depression.

ABX-002: Autobahn Therapeutics

ABX-002 is a potent and selective, brain-boosting TRβ agonist that is anticipated to enhance serotonin activity and elicit a brain bioenergetic effect in the brains of people suffering from MDD. Evidence suggests that a brain-targeted thyromimetic such as ABX-002 may, in a more selective fashion, evoke favorable thyroid hormone pharmacology in the CNS, while simultaneously eliminating the peripherally-mediated side effects of synthetic thyroid hormone (i.e., cardiac effects and effects on the thyroid hormone axis). Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Bipolar Depression.

The Bipolar Depression Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Bipolar Depression with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Bipolar Depression Treatment.

Bipolar Depression Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Bipolar Depression Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Bipolar Depression market.

Bipolar Depression Companies

Bipolar Depression Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Bipolar Depression Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Bipolar Depression Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Bipolar Depression Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Bipolar Depression Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

