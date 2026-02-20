Rielle Delivers Warm, Upbeat Energy On New Single“Just Fine”

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising artist Gabriell Santo, known professionally as Rielle, is introducing her sound to a wider audience with the release of her new single,“Just Fine.” Blending island-rooted rhythms with contemporary urban polish, the track showcases an artist whose musical instincts have been shaped by a lifetime of cultural influence and creative discipline.

Born July 3, 2000, Rielle was raised between rich musical traditions. With a Puerto Rican mother and a father who established his business roots in Paterson, New Jersey, her early life was immersed in rhythm, movement, and ambition. After relocating to Larchmont, New York at age three, her natural connection to music quickly became apparent, leading her parents to enroll her in formal music lessons.

By the time she was ten, Rielle had mastered the piano and developed a parallel passion for theater and performance. School productions became her proving ground, sharpening her confidence and reinforcing her love for storytelling through sound. Those early experiences laid the groundwork for the expressive vocal style and musical clarity heard in her current work.

After graduating summa cum laude at the top of her college class, Rielle turned her full attention toward crafting her own artistic identity. The result is a sound that feels both global and personal, effortlessly merging cultural influences with modern pop sensibilities.

Her latest release,“Just Fine,” serves as a strong introduction. The single radiates warmth and confidence, pairing smooth, melodious vocals with an upbeat, feel-good groove. Relaxed yet intentional, the track feels tailor-made for summer playlists, sunny drives, and moments of self-assured ease.

More than just a catchy release,“Just Fine” captures a mindset-empowered, present, and unapologetically content. It's a song that reflects both where Rielle is now and where she's headed.

As she continues to build momentum, Rielle is positioning herself as an artist to watch-one whose cross-cultural roots, polished sound, and natural vocal presence set her apart in today's pop landscape.

Listen on Spotify.

Watch on Youtube.