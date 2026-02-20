Mark Selles Advocates For Higher Standards And Continuing Education In Landscape Design

MENAFN - GetNews) Mark Selles of Kannapolis, North Carolina, calls for greater discipline, certification, and character-driven leadership across the landscaping industry.

Award-winning landscape designer and Executive Director at DeSignia Inc., Mark Selles is speaking out about the need for stronger professional standards, continuing education, and long-term thinking in the landscape design industry.

As residential development continues to expand across the United States, landscaping remains a significant part of the built environment. The U.S. landscaping services industry generates more than $150 billion annually and employs over one million people. Yet rapid growth and trend-driven demand can sometimes lead to rushed work, inconsistent training, and short-term design thinking.

Selles believes the solution starts with discipline.

“Trends come and go,” Selles said.“But a well-designed landscape that blends style with practical use will always hold its value.”

Drawing from decades of experience, Selles notes that many of his most important lessons came early in his career.“Often in my career, issues arose from lack of experience,” he said.“Those issues created opportunity to learn and develop strategies for success the next time.”

He continues to submit himself to professional certification and periodic recertification, attending seminars and completing ongoing study.“You must stay open to learning,” Selles said.“Being too arrogant to be receptive to new ideas is one of the biggest risks in any profession.”

Industry research consistently shows that certified professionals are more likely to follow safety standards, use sustainable design practices, and deliver long-term project performance. Well-planned landscapes can improve property usability, reduce erosion, support biodiversity, and lower maintenance challenges over time.

For Selles, the issue goes beyond technical standards. He believes character plays a defining role in professional outcomes.

“A hard work attitude. Quality over quantity. Pay attention to the details,” he said.“Provide that quality to everyone, regardless of their status.”

Selles is encouraging professionals and homeowners alike to take an active role in raising expectations.

For industry professionals, he suggests pursuing continuing education, remaining open to mentorship, and regularly reviewing design practices to ensure they are grounded in structure rather than fashion.

For homeowners, he encourages asking thoughtful questions about training, certification, and how a design will function five or ten years from now.

“When I walk onto a completed site and the client is happy and the place looks right, that is success,” Selles said.“Landscaping is living art. It grows and evolves. It deserves careful planning.”

Call to Action

Mark Selles encourages individuals to:



Commit to ongoing learning in their field

Prioritise long-term function over short-term trends

Evaluate projects based on discipline, structure, and usability Hold themselves to consistent standards of quality and character

Improving the industry begins with individual responsibility and daily decisions.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Mark Selles

Mark Selles is an award-winning landscape designer and Executive Director and Senior Landscape Designer at DeSignia Inc. in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Known for his disciplined approach to high-end landscape design, he combines practical engineering thinking with a commitment to craftsmanship, continuing education, and character-driven leadership.

Contact:

...